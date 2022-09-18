Bednar (back) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday in what is likely to be his final outing before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander began the rehab assignment last week, and Monday will be his third appearance with Indianapolis. Bednar has been sidelined by the back injury since late July, but he's on the cusp of rejoining the Pirates for the final stretch of the season. He's 17-for-21 in save chances with a 2.70 ERA this year, and he figures to reclaim the closer role from Wil Crowe once reinstated.