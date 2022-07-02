Bednar saved Saturday's 7-4 win against the Brewers, recording one walk and one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar appeared to have the night off, but Milwaukee scored twice in the eighth inning to necessitate his services. After struggling in his most recent appearance Thursday, the 27-year-old issued a four-pitch walk to Christian Yelich to lead off the ninth, however he retired the next three Brewers in order to register his first save since June 15. Despite surrendering six runs over his prior 4.1 innings, Bednar still possess a quality 2.43 ERA and even 1.00 WHIP with 50 strikeouts through 37 innings.