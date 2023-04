Bednar picked up the save in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Reds, logging a strikeout in a clean ninth inning.

Bednar made quick work of the Reds on Thursday, recording three outs on 12 pitches to earn his sixth save of the year. The Pittsburgh native is now 6-for-7 in save opportunities as he lowers his ERA to 1.00. Bednar is 2-1 with a 0.89 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through nine innings to start the season. He's gotten more save chances than expected on a surprising 13-7 Pirates team.