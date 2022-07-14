Bednar (3-3) got the loss Wednesday after he blew a save, surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in the 5-4 extra-inning defeat to the Marlins.

Bednar was called upon for the second straight night to protect a late lead, but Wednesday was a far different story than the day prior. The closer entered the game with a 4-2 lead in the bottom the 10th frame, allowing three singles and two runs to score before the final game-winning runner came around to score on a wild pitch with two outs in the frame. The blown save was his fourth of the year and first in his last six save opportunities. Overall, Bednar has converted 16 saves in 20 chances while producing a 3.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 56 punchouts over 42.2 innings in 36 appearances this season.