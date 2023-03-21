Bednar has allowed one run across three innings while striking out five and walking none while pitching for the USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Bednar had struggled a bit in camp with the Pirates, as he served up two homers and walked two across only three innings of Grapefruit League action. However, he's put up significantly better results in the World Baseball Classic, a reassuring sign as Opening Day approaches. Bednar should be Pittsburgh's locked-in closer while also providing plenty of strikeouts with decent ratios.