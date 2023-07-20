Bednar picked up the save in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Guardians. He struck out one over a scoreless inning and did not allow any hits or walks.

Bednar entered the game with a two-run lead in the top of the ninth and struck out Will Brennan on three straight pitches before quickly retiring the next two hitters to collect his 18th save of the season. The right-handed reliever needed only seven pitches to get through the inning and he's now converted each of his last 14 save opportunities. Bednar also has not allowed an earned run since June 9 against the Mets.