Pirates' David Bednar: Nabs save vs. Sox
By
RotoWire Staff
Bednar gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless frame to pickup up the save Monday against the Red Sox.
The Pirates' closer now has two saves in two appearances to start the season. Pittsburgh won't win a ton of games, but Bednar seems like the undisputed closer at the moment.
