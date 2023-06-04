Bednar gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Cardinals. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander failed to fan a batter for only the second time in his last 16 appearances, but he still got the job done. Bednar has been one of baseball's top closers to begin 2023, converting 12 of 13 save chances with a 1.17 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 29:1 K:BB through 23 innings, and with the Pirates currently in contention for a division title in a wide-open NL Central, trade chatter around the 28-year-old has died down considerably even with arbitration approaching this winter.