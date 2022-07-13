Bednar gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

The 27-year-old closer has looked a little vulnerable lately, giving up runs in four of his last 10 appearances with a 6.97 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings over that stretch, but Bednar didn't falter Tuesday. Barring a deadline trade to a contender, he figures to remain the ninth-inning job in Pittsburgh down the stretch even with some occasional lapses.