Bednar struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Reds.

The right-hander needed only eight pitches (seven strikes) to dismiss Cincy's 6-7-8 hitters. Bednar's had an outstanding start to the season, and through 10 innings he's posted a 0.90 ERA and 12:1 K:BB while tying Toronto's Jordan Romano for the league lead in saves.