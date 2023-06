Bednar gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

The right-hander continued a dominant run that has seen him convert seven straight save chances dating back to April 15 while posting a 21:0 K:BB and getting scored upon in only one of his 17 appearances during that time. Bednar is now tied for fourth in the National League in saves, three back of league leader Camilo Doval.