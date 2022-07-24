Bednar earned a save against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

A sixth-inning run gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead heading into the ninth frame, and Bednar was summoned to preserve the shutout. He issued a one-out walk but managed to keep Miami off the scoreboard. Bednar yielded five runs (four earned) and blew a save in his final 3.2 innings prior to the All-Star break, but his grip on the closer role in Pittsburgh appears to be secure. He's racked up 17 saves on the campaign, sixth-most in the National League.