Bednar picked up the save Thursday against Cincinnati. He allowed one hit while striking out two over one scoreless inning.

With the Pirates clinging to a one-run lead, Bednar got the call to nail things down. He worked around a Jonathan India double, throwing 14 of his 18 pitches for strikes to earn his first save of the season and the 23rd of his young career. Bednar's skills are excellent and his job security is high, though the threat of a trade later in the season looms.