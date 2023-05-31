Bednar struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Bednar's last save came on April 29, as the Pirates' early success has largely dwindled throughout May. He's pitched eight times this month, allowing two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks over eight innings, so he's at least provided solid work despite the lack of saves. For the season, the Pittsburgh closer has converted 10 of 11 save chances with a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 28:1 K:BB through 21 innings.