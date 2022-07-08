Bednar allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Bednar surrendered a one-out double to Mike Moustakas but otherwise pitched a clean frame to tally his 14th save of the season. Since allowing five earned runs across 1.1 innings and two appearances in late June, Bednar has turned in three consecutive scoreless appearances -- he earned saves in each -- to get back on track. He has maintained a strong 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB across 39 frames on the season and is locked into the closer role in Pittsburgh.