Bednar tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Reds.
Bednar failed to record a strikeout during an appearance for the first time this year during Sunday's outing, but he still picked up his fifth save in his last six appearances. The right-hander has converted all seven of his save chances while posting a 1.00 ERA, 25:3 K:BB and 0.61 WHIP in 18 innings over 15 appearances this season. Chris Stratton has also taken on some ninth-inning duties early in the season, but Bednar appears to be the current favorite for save chances.