Bednar (2-0) earned the win in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals by firing a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

Bednar came in to pitch in a 3-3 game and was effective while picking up his second win of the season. The right-hander was making his first appearance since blowing a save Tuesday against the Astros, and this now makes four scoreless appearances for Bednar in five attempts.