Bednar saved Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in two innings.

Bednar was brought in for the eighth to face the heart of Chicago's lineup and stayed in for the ninth, surrendering a Christopher Morel single with two out in the ninth as the only baserunner. The 27-year-old found the zone with 21 of his 28 pitches and induced an impressive tally of five swinging strikes in lowering his ERA to 0.90. Bednar has covered multiple innings in three of his six saves in May and appears to have earned manager Derek Shelton's full trust.