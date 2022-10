Bednar picked up the save in a scoreless inning in Sunday's 7-5 victory over the Cardinals. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Bednar worked around a double and a walk to record a scoreless inning and earn his 19th save of the season. In four outings since returning from the injured list Sept. 22, Bednar has allowed one run over four innings with six strikeouts and two saves. He owns a 2.66 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 50.2 innings this season.