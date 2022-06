Bednar struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over Arizona on Sunday.

Bednar made his first appearance since May 30 when he coughed up two runs and earned a win over the Dodgers. He showed no signs of rust Sunday, needing just 13 pitches to retire the Diamondbacks in order and finish off the Pirates' combined shutout. The 27-year-old has now converted 10 of his 11 save chances while posting a 37:5 K:BB with a 1.33 ERA through 22 appearances.