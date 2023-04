Bednar struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Masataka Yoshida reached on an error to lead off the frame, but Bednar shook it off and needed only 10 pitches to retire the next three batters, ending the night by fanning Enrique Hernandez. After notching 19 saves last season with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate, Bednar has delivered more of the same to begin 2023, firing three shutout innings with a 5:0 K:BB.