Bednar (1-1) allowed an unearned run on one hit while striking out one to take the loss Tuesday against Colorado.

Bednar entered the game in the 10th inning with the score knotted at one. He retired the first batter he faced but allowed a single to Connor Joe, which drove in a run and stuck Bednar with the loss. Bednar has been excellent to begin the season, maintaining a 0.78 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and a 30:4 K:BB across 23 innings.