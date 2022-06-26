Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter.

Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and he retired the first two batters he faced before imploding. He issued back-to-back two-out walks before Jonathan Aranda singled to load the bases. Isaac Paredes then promptly ripped a two-run single, delivering the Rays a walkoff win. Bednar suffered his third blown save of the season and blew his second straight opportunity. The closer still owns a 1.78 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 35.1 innings while he's converted 11 out of 14 save chances this year.