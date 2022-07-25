Bednar (3-4) took the loss in Sunday's 6-5 game against Miami, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking none over one inning.

Bednar entered the game with a 4-4 tie in the 10th inning, but he took the loss after a run scored on an error and after allowing another run to score on a single. In four appearances since July 13, Bednar has a blown save and two losses to go with just one save. He has a 4.66 ERA for the month but remains Pittsburgh's main closer. He will take a 2.96 ERA into his next outing.