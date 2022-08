Bednar (back) has begun doing lumbar/spine exercises and is hoping to start throwing in about a week, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports

Bednar has been dealing with back issues for a good part of the season and has still managed to record 17 saves while generating an impressive 2.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. However, it seems that he will have to remain out of action for the immediate future and Wil Crowe will continue filling in as Pittsburgh's closer until Bednar returns.