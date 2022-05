Peters (3-2) allowed five runs in four hits and a walk while taking a loss against the Cubs on Monday. He recorded two outs.

Peters gave up two runs and loaded the bases before he was relieved in favor of Bryse Wilson. He would get charged with three more runs as all of the runners he left on base came around to score during the Cubs' eight-run first inning. Peters saw his season ERA jump from 1.83 to 3.98 through 20.1 frames.