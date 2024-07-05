Olivares is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Olivares is on the bench for the third time in four games as Jack Suwinski, Michael Taylor and Joshua Palacios fill the outfield from left to right. Olivares is 0-for-6 at the plate in July.
