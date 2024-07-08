Olivares is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Olivares has now taken a seat in three consecutive matchups with right-handed pitchers, signaling that the Pirates now longer view him as their primary option in right field. The lefty-hitting Joshua Palacios has started in right field in the last two of those matchups with righties and looks to have emerged as the strong-side platoon option at the position. Olivares should still play fairly regularly against left-handed pitching.