Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Saturday marks the fourth time in five games that Olivares is absent from the starting lineup, with the Pirates going with Bryan Reynolds, Michael Taylor and Joshua Palacios in the outfield. Since June 1, Olivares is slashing .211/.294/.211 with six RBI over 57 at-bats.

