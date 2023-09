The Pirates reinstated Davis (hand) from the injured list Friday.

A strained right hand forced Davis onto the injured list Aug. 21, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Davis impressively went 8-for-13 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored across four games during his assignment, so he'll be swinging a hot bat as he slides back in as Pittsburgh's primary right fielder. Vinny Capra was optioned to Indianapolis in a corresponding move.