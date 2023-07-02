Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
For the first time since getting a call-up to the majors June 19, Davis will head to the bench. He's started in right field or at designated hitter in each of his first 12 games with the Pirates, slashing .311/.380/.422 with a home run, two stolen bases, six RBI and six runs.
More News
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Hitting well to begin career•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Slugs first career homer•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Reaches base twice in debut•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Likely to see most time in RF•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Starting in right field in debut•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Promotion coming Monday•