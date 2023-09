Davis (hand) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis resumed taking batting practice last week and has apparently progressed without issue. On the shelf since Aug. 23 due to a strained right hand, the 23-year-old catcher and corner outfielder should be able to fit in a few more weeks of major-league games with the Pirates before the 2023 season comes to an end.