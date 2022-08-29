Double-A Altoona intends to reinstate Davis (wrist) from its 7-day injured list during the upcoming week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Davis started a rehab assignment at Single-A Bradenton last Tuesday and has played in five games for the affiliate, going 4-for-11 with a home run and a stolen base. He could end up playing in another game or two for Bradenton, but in the absence of any setbacks with his nagging left wrist injury, Davis should settle back in as Altoona's primary backstop before long.