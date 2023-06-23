Davis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a loss to the Marlins on Thursday.

Davis' first big-league long ball was a no-doubter, leaving his bat at 100.5 mph and traveling an estimated 407 feet to left-center field. It was just the second hit of his major-league career, and he's now 2-for-12 with four strikeouts through four games. Though Davis appears to be locked into an everyday role with the Pirates, he has yet to play behind the plate since his call-up, making two starts in right field and two at DH.