Davis went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.

Davis made his presence felt despite the poor result for the Pirates, taking Shohei Ohtani deep in the fourth and sixth innings. He's the first player to homer twice in the same game off Ohtani, per MLB. Davis doubled his homer count for the season to four, and he's added 11 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .295/.391/.463 slash line over his first 110 plate appearances. He continues to play regularly in right field despite coming up through the Pirates' system as a catcher.