Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's loss against the Giants.

Davis has two hits in each of his last three games since the All-Star break, going 6-for-11 (.545) in that stretch. The 23-year-old rookie is now slashing .280/.372/.402 with two homers, 13 runs scored, nine RBI and three stolen bases through his first 94 plate appearances while playing primarily in the outfield.