Garcia signed a one-year deal with the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Garcia will make $2.5 million in 2023, with Pittsburgh holding a club option for $3.25 million for 2024, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. The lefty was designated for assignment by the Giants in November, but that came after a solid season in which he posted a 3.74 ERA. He's unlikely to add significantly to his career total of two saves this season, but he should still be a serviceable member of the Pittsburgh pen.