The Pirates activated Bae (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae has recovered from the sprained right wrist that sent him to the IL earlier this month, but the Pirates have elected to keep him at Indianapolis where he had been on a rehab assignment. He's 5-for-24 at the plate this season and has missed time with hip and wrist problems.