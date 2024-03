Bae hasn't appeared in a spring training game since March 5 due to a hip injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae is expected to serve as a versatile bench bat due to his ability to play along both the infield and in the outfield. Manager Derek Shelton didn't provide any further detail regarding the injury or a timeline for Bae's return. If he's forced to miss any regular season action, Joshua Palacios (illness) and Nick Gonzales could earn a roster spot.