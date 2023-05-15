Bae went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's game against Baltimore.
Bae delivered a single that drove in two in the third inning of Sunday's win. After previously slipping into a reserve role, Bae has now started three consecutive games and four of the last five at second base for Pittsburgh. Playing time has opened after Mark Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis while Tucupita Marcano has primarily played at shortstop in recent contests. Bae has only a .623 OPS across 117 plate appearances for the season, though he's relevant in category leagues thanks to his 14 stolen bases.