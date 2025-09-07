The Pirates recalled Bae from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. He'll start in left field and bat ninth in the Pirates' series finale versus the Brewers.

Pittsburgh optioned Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for another utility type in Bae, who will be back with the Pirates for the first time since mid-May. While spending the majority of the season at Indianapolis, Bae has produced a .282/.377/.411 slash line with one home run and 23 stolen bases across 289 plate appearances.