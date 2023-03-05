Bae is in a competition with Tucupita Marcano and Rodolfo Castro to begin the 2023 season as Pittsburgh's starting second baseman, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bae is among the Pirates' better prospects, and he made his big-league debut across the last two weeks of the 2022 season. He was impressive in that span by posting a .333/.405/.424 line with three stolen bases across 37 plate appearances, though Castro had a strong second half of the campaign as well. Bae hasn't hit particularly well at the start of spring training, as he has only one hit in nine at-bats while striking out four times.