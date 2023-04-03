Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

After recording a pair of hits, stealing two bases and scoring twice in the Pirates' Opening Day loss to the Reds last Thursday, Bae went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series. He'll be on the bench for the first time this season Monday, and while Bae isn't locked in as a regular at any one position, his ability to fill in as a middle infielder or outfielder should allow him to hold down a quasi-everyday role so long as he's reasonably productive at the dish.