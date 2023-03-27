Bae started in center field in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae began spring training competing for the starting second base job and has been fairly unimpressive by posting a .244/.295/.268 line across 43 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action. However, both Mark Mathias and Rodolfo Castro have also struggled, leaving the division of playing time at the position ambiguous as we close in on Opening Day. Bae has played in center field and shortstop throughout his minor-league career, and that versatility could lead to him earning a roster spot out of camp.