Bae is likely to begin the 2024 season as the Pirates' fourth outfielder, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Bae started 92 games for the Pirates in 2023, 56 of which came at second base and 33 in center field. His results were subpar, as he measured out as a well below-average defender at second base while posting just a 66 wRC+ across 371 plate appearances. As a result, he's likely to begin the new campaign in a reserve role, with Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero and Jared Triolo vying for at-bats at second base.