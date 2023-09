Bae went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Friday against the Cardinals.

Bae has started all seven games against right-handed pitching since he returned from the injured list Aug. 18, and he's also started four of seven contests against southpaws. In that span, he's gone 10-for-41 with four RBI and five runs to go along with a pair of stolen bases. While unremarkable production, the Pirates appear invested in getting Bae regular at-bats, to the detriment of Liover Peguero.