Bae went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Bae (ankle) returned to the lineup for the first time since July 1 and provided two hits for the punchless Bucs. When healthy, Bae has been a good source for speed with 20 steals. However, a slash line of .243/.307/.317 shows that we shouldn't expect much else from the 24-year-old second baseman.