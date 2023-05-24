site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: On bench versus lefty
Bae is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Bae will take a seat as the Pirates face off with left-hander Martin Perez on the mound Wednesday. Rodolfo Castro will slot in at second base and bat sixth in the rubber match with Texas.
