site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-ji-hwan-bae-out-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bae isn't starting Saturday against St. Louis, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
As southpaw Jordan Montgomery prepares to start Saturday for the Cards, the left-handed bat of Bae will begin the game in the dugout. Rodolfo Castro will take Bae's place at second base and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read