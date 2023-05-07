Bae (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The lefty-hitting Bae will take a seat for the second straight game while he battles an ankle issue, though he may have been on the bench even if at full health since the Blue Jays are bringing southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the hill for the series finale. According to Justice delos Santos of MLB.com, manager Derek Shelton said prior to Saturday's 8-2 loss that Bae was expected to be available off the bench, though Bae ultimately went unused. Bae will presumably be available again Sunday.